The team of The Kapil Sharma Show 2 is currently on a holiday mood. While ardent fans of Kapil are aware that the popular comedian-actor has taken a break from his hectic schedule and flown with his pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath to Canada for their babymoon, looks like a few other members of the show have decided to make the most of the time off from shoot.

Archana Puran Singh is in New York and has shared a few pictures from her vacation on Instagram. Sumona Chakravarti will soon be travelling to Singapore for a short vacation while Krushna Abhishek is already in the US, reported TellyChakkar.com.

Meanwhile, Kapil is enjoying his vacation with Ginni. He recently shared a video on Instagram where geese were crossing the road while Kapil and others were seated inside the car. The comedian shared that they cannot drive ahead until the geese passed. He added that such rules should be implemented in India as well. The comedian captioned the video as, "How beautiful is this #beautiful #britishcolumbia #nature #naturelovers #love #youandme."

Kapil and Ginni are expecting their first child in December this year. The ace comedian had confirmed the news of Ginni's pregnancy to Mumbai Mirror a few days ago. He had said, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

On preparing for welcoming the new member, Kapil shared, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member." Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in Punjab on December 12, 2018.