The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to entertain its viewers and the upcoming episode will be filled with comedy.

It will be graced by popular playback singers - Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali - the judges of the reality show Super Singer as well as contestants of the show such as, Thanu Khan, Mohammed Fazil, Nistha Sharma, Urgen Tsomuand Guntas along with the captains of the show Salman Ali, Nitin Kumar, Sachin Valmiki and Jyotica Tangri.

According to a report in Times Now, a six-year-old, Thanu Khan will be seen scolding Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show because of a very cute reason that will leave viewers in splits.

The report said that the young contestant before walking towards the stage for his performance left a fruit (litchi) with Kapil. However, right before his performance, the kid asked the comedian about his fruit's whereabouts and Kapil answered that he ate it. Realising the same, young kid scolded the comedian in the most adorable way.

"I gave Kapil ji my fruit to hold till the time I perform, but he took the chance and ate it while I was performing. I expressed my disappointment when he ate my litchi but as nice he is with his comedy, he offered me all the fruits on the table," Thanu Khan said, as reported by the web portal.

In his personal life, Kapil is on his way to becoming a father. Although the ace comedian hasn't made any official announcement about the same, reports are doing the rounds that his pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath is in her first trimester.

Apparently, ever since Kapil learnt about Ginni's pregnancy, he has reportedly made a lot of changes in his busy shoot schedule to be with his wife. Initially, Kapil used to quickly wind up for the day from shoot and rush home to take care of Ginni. But now, Ginni has shifted to Amritsar, Punjab, and with her family. Kapil, who is in Mumbai busy shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show, is flying to and fro whenever he gets time from his busy schedule.