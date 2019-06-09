Kapil Sharma is on his way to become a father and the ace comedian is leaving no stone unturned looking after his pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath who is currently in her first trimester.

Ever since Kapil learned about Ginni's pregnancy, he has reportedly made a lot of changes in his busy shoot schedule to be with his long-time girlfriend and now wife.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, during the initial days of pregnancy, Kapil used to quickly wind up for the day and rush to home to take care of Ginni. And now that Ginni is currently in Amritsar, Punjab, Kapil, who has been shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show in Mumbai, had been flying to and fro whenever he he gets time from his work schedule.

Since there was nobody to take care of Ginni in Mumbai because of Kapil's busy schedule, Ginni had flown to Punjab to stay with her family. And though Kapil had not spoken about Ginni's pregnancy, his friend and co-star Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera Shah, on their twins' Rayaan and Krishaang's second birthday bash on June 2, had said that they are very happy and excited for Kapil's baby to arrive.

As per the report, Kapil along with Ginni had flown to Jalandhar on June 3 and stayed there for a night. The couple then flew off to Manali to spend some time together and has even shared a few photographs from the trip on his Instagram. The comedian then flew back to Mumbai to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Ginni had tied the knot on December 12 and 13 at a lavish wedding ceremony in Jalandhar in the presence of their close friends and family. After the wedding, the newly-weds hosted two receptions, one in Amritsar and another in Mumbai. Both the events were star-studded affairs and saw the presence of many celebs from the Punjabi and Bollywood film industry. In February 2019, Kapil hosted another wedding reception in Delhi, which was graced by many prominent politicians and cricketers.