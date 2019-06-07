Upasana Singh rose to fame for playing Kapil Sharma's bua in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress had to leave the show after Comedy Nights With Kapil went off air from Colors channel and the entire team went on to start a new show on Sony TV. She later joined Krushna Abhishek's Comedy Nights Live but she left the show saying that she wasn't enjoying her role only to join Kapil Sharma show on another channel. The actress has shifted her focus on doing Punjabi films but she still misses working with Kapil Sharma and the team.

"Kapil is a very good person. I was very happy working in Comedy Nights with Kapil. During that time, I had a contract with Colors Channel. So when the show went off air, Kapil went to Sony TV channel to start a new show. After that I felt that I should now pay more attention to films. Actually, you have to spend a lot of time on TV. So I have taken a break from TV and shifted my focus in the movies," Upasana Singh told Dainik Jagran in an interview.

Talking about the significant change in the comedy genre, Upasana said that there's a more focus on doing adult comedy but she never liked the genre as she believes in clean comedy.

"While working with Kapil Sharma, we used to create our own content and we used to make sure that there's no adult comedy in it. I think the best form of comedy is clean comedy," Upasana said.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the viewers ever since it began airing on television and has been topping the TRP chart despite ups and downs. The cast includes, Kapil Sharma along with Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakraborty, Rochelle Rao and Bharti Singh.