It seems the Eid factor has worked not just for Salman Khan who is enjoying massive success at the box-office with his film, Bharat, but also for Kapil Sharma. Kapil's show has maintained its successful run at the TRP chart at the fifth position like last week. With many shows falling up and down, it's remarkable that the Kapil Sharma has maintained its spot consecutively for the second week in a row.

Last week, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had come on the show to promote their film – Bharat. Salman Khan, who is co-producing this season of the show, had an entertaining time on the sets of the show along with co-star Katrina Kaif. While Kapil's show has been making new waves with each episode, Salman's latest film – Bharat – is again expected to break all the previous box-office records.

Apart from the people in the industry, Salman's well-wishers too wished him the best for his film. Kapil Sharma too took to Twitter to convey him and the entire team of Bharat his best wishes. He wrote, "#Bharat is releasing worldwide today .. my best wishes to @BeingSalmanKhan bhai #katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover paji @aliabbaszafar n the entire team of Bharat go n watch with ur family."

As per ABP news report, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has taken up the top spot this week after Naagin 3, which had a successful run so far, went off-air last week. Super Dancer 3 took a massive jump and reached the second spot from sixth spot last week. Kumkum Bhagya has grabbed the third spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the fourth spot. This week has been a week of no loss and no gain for The Kapil Sharma Show as it has maintained to stay at its fifth spot.

We wonder if its Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan effect!