There's no stopping the Kapil Sharma Show from witnessing a massive increase in the fan following day after day. Despite being through a number of ups and downs and a fair share of controversies, the show has maintained its steady run at the TRP meter.

The show which sees a number of celebrities from different walks of life, recently had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif grace the couch. Apart from many funny moments and hilarious one-liners, the show also saw guests pulling pranks at each other.

Amidst all this, it was Chandan Prabhakar who accused Kapil Sharma of ill-treatment on the show. What's more? Even Salman agreed with Kapil and said that Chandan deserves such a treatment. Shocked? Well, before you jump to conclusions, let us tell you that it all happened during the show as a part of the script.

As per a report in India Today, Chandan told Salman Khan, "dekhiye aisa treatment hota hai mere saath," to which Salman said, "Itna achcha?" When Chandan questioned why he isn't given the same facilities in his van like the other stars of the show. Not missing an opportunity to pull his leg, Salman questioned Kapil why has Chandan been given a van at all.

At his humorous best, Salman even poked fun at Archana Puran Singh, who had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu after the Pulwama controversy owing to his statements. When Archana asked for her Eidi, Salman said that she should be thankful that she is getting the cheques which are not bouncing.

Sunil Grover, who was an integral part of the show earlier, didn't come to promote the film Bharat along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. On being asked whether he plans on joining the show back, Sunil had said that he has a number of other commitments and has no plans of coming back to the show.