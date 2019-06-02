Sunil Grover, who has had ugly fight with Kapil Sharma, has revealed why didn't come to The Kapil Sharma Show with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to promote Bharat.

"I didn't feel like going to there (The Kapil Sharma Show) so I didn't go," Sunil Grover told Bollywood Hungama when he was asked about his absence on the show.

Sunil said that it was necessary for him to go The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film adding that there's no need for anybody else when you have Salman and Katrina at one place.

When Sunil was asked if he would ever work with Kapil in future, he left it to destiny for things to happen while recalling all the beautiful moments they both had together. He said that he would definitely work with Kapil again if it is written in his destiny.

Sunil confessed that he met Kapil a couple of times during social gatherings. It was being speculated that Sunil may join Kapil on his show to promote his film but eventually it didn't happen. Sunil had earlier confirmed that Salman had suggested him to come back on the show considering their laugh riot chemistry but the comedian had said that the superstar didn't force him to be on the show.

As expected, Salman and Katrina graced The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence but Sunil Grover, once again, failed to show up for reasons that almost everyone can predict.

Sunil had earlier said that he doesn't even watch The Kapil Sharma Show adding that he does not watch shows which he does not feature in.

Meanwhile, in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, Sunil plays the role of Salman's onscreen childhood friend named Vilayayti who gets tightly slapped by Katrina for poking her with his finger. The movie is all set to release in theatres on June 5.