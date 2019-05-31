At 53, Salman Khan is undoubtedly the most eligible bachelor in the industry. His family along with his peers, so far, have been unable to convince him for marriage. But Katrina Kaif, who has dated Salman for almost 4 years in the past, knows who can get him to marry the person of his dreams.

During their interaction on The Kapil Sharma Show, when Katrina was asked to answer in which year Salman will get married. She took a pause and said, "Iss sawal ka jawab sirf do logo ke pass hai. Ek Bhagwan, Dusra Salman (Only two people can answer this question. One is God and the other is Salman)."

Later, Salman went on to say that it was Katrina who rejected him and left everyone in laughter.

Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat release is just around the corner and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been rigorously promoting the film on various TV shows. But Sunil Grover is missing from the promotions, and he didn't even shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show probably to avoid talks with his friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover.

During his recent interaction with the media, Sunil had said that he doesn't even watch The Kapil Sharma Show adding that he does not watch shows which he does not feature in.

The Kapil Sharma Show, on the other hand, has been topping the TRP charts with each passing week and is one of the most watched shows on Indian television. This week, the show has secured the third position in the TRP list having Naagin 3 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 on top two positions.