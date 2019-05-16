It was reported that Salman Khan had been trying to mend a broken friendship between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover and suggested his Bharat co-star to join The Kapil Sharma Show. Even Kapil had said in his earlier interviews that the show's doors are always open for Sunil whenever he wishes to come back but it looks like Sunil is still holding a grudge against Kapil.

During his recent interaction with the media, Sunil said that he doesn't even watch The Kapil Sharma Show adding that he does not watch shows which he does not feature in. He also said that Salman had indeed spoke to him about joining the show but stressed that it was just a suggestion and the Dabangg star never forced him to take a step towards it.

The ugly war between friends-turned-foes - Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover - is no secret to anyone. The two comedians fell apart after their infamous mid-air brawl in 2017 and they decided to go separate ways.

However, reports have been doing the rounds that Salman is likely to bring Sunil along with him on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Bharat in June.

Earlier, Kapil had spoken about Sunil's return to The Kapil Sharma Show and said that he had met him and had discussed the concept of the show with him. He also said that as soon as Sunil gets away with his commitments, he will join the show.

It now remains to be seen how Kapil and Sunil will react when they will be brought face-to-face with one another on the show.