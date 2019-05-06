This week's TRP report has come as a nightmare for Kapil Sharma as Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show was unexpectedly thrown out of the list of the top 5 shows on Indian television despite the immense buzz around it. Last week, the show had secured the number one position in the TRP list but this is around, it has drastically slipped down to an unbelievable spot.

The Kapil Sharma Show has also logged its lowest viewership ever since it got aired on television. The show has now secured the 6th position by scoring 1.9 points in this week's TRP chart.

The two family dramas - Kumkum Bhagya (which was on number two last week) and Kundali Bhagya - are sharing the number one spot with 2.5 TRP points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which jumped up three positions to secure the second place with 2.3 points. The show was on number five position last week.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala too has got promoted one position up this week and is now sitting on the third spot with 2.2 points. Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 3 have once again managed to breach the top 5 list and are currently sharing the number four position with 2.1 points.

The kids dance reality show also witnessed a dip in its TRP rating this week and settled down at the number five position with 2.0 points.