What looks like an attempt to bring Navjot Singh Sidhu back on the comedy show, Kapil Sharma read out a letter to the show's current co-host Archana Puran Singh on Sidhu's behalf asking her to leave the show as early as possible.

On Saturday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, when Badhaai Ho actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta graced the show, Kapil Sharma picked a point to discuss about how lucky Archana is to still receive love letters from her Param Meet (name sarcastically derived from her husband Parmeet Sethi), in the age of social media. He insisted that he will read out the letter for her.

By this time, Archana was convinced that Kapil was indeed talking about Parmeet's love letter to her. As she lend an ear to Kapil, the ace comedian began reading the letter which said, "Dear Archana, I love you a lot and I pray for your well-being. I hope you become so healthy that you won't fit in a chair. For you, I can leave my home, my work and my city if you could please vacant my seat. Yours lovingly, Navjot Singh Sidhu (loosely translated from Hindi)." And soon everyone broke into laughter.

And the very next moment, Archana got up from her seat and told Kapil, "Ok! fine. Obliging to Sidhu's request, I have now vacated my seat" while taking a few steps towards the audience. But soon she added, "Only for a second" and again got back into her seat saying that she won't leave anytime soon.

Earlier, after maintaing a stoic silence for weeks, Kapil had opened up about Sidhu's return to The Kapil Sharma Show as the co-host and said that after the elections, Sidhu's return is inevitable.