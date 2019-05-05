Kapil Sharma and his show The Kapil Sharma Show, which is one of the top television shows, have always managed to leave millions of its audience worldwide in splits with its clean and tongue-in-cheek humour.

There is no doubt that a lot goes into to be able to make people laugh and Kapil has definitely struggled a lot to reach such a position where he is known as the king of comedy. On World Laughter Day (Sunday, May 5), the comedian-actor opened up about how it feels to spread smiles, life after marriage and more.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kapil said that he feels blessed and lucky to be able to make millions laugh with his wit and humour. "My passion is my profession, and I'm thankful for that. The instant response that you get from people is great, and I'm extremely overwhelmed with the love that the audience gives me," he said.

When asked if he has changed after marriage, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show 2 said in jest that the only thing that has changed post marriage is his perspective on marriage jokes. "I haven't changed after marriage (Dec 2018), the only change is: Earlier, I'd crack marriage jokes as an outsider, but now I know the reality (laughs), so the jokes are more real, more authentic," he added.

When asked if wife Ginni Chatrath have a great sense of humour, Kapil said: "Yes. Even when I met her for the first time in college, I saw that her comic timing on stage was very good. She is my critic. She is also my biggest fan and laughs on almost all my jokes."