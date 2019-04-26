The Kapil Sharma Show fame Ali Asgar, who is popular for portraying female characters on screen, recently left fans in splits when he shared a video on his social media page.

In the hilarious video shot at the Mumbai airport, the actor-comedian is seen taking a look at ladies outfits when someone informs him that he is actually in the ladies section and it leaves him embarrassed.

Although Ali has been in the television industry for more than 2 decades, he rose to fame playing Kapil Sharma's Dadi and Nani in both Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, respectively. Even on his last stint on TV, Ali was seen as Sunil Grover's saali.

Ali has often been vocal about being stuck in the image of a female performer and in a recent interview with IANS, he had said that he was looking for ways to break it and grow as a performer by playing different characters.

"I have been playing female characters on television for quite a long time. There was a time when I used to come on television for a week in different female characters. And I would go back home and think 'what I am doing?', after watching myself on the screen," Ali told IANS, adding that, "It hit me when my son said his school friends tease him with my character name. He asked me 'dad, can't you do anything else as an actor?' It was an alarming thing for me."

The actor is currently away from the small screen after he quit The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017, post the mid-air brawl between Kapil and Sunil Grover.

Recently, Kapil revealed that he fails to understand why Ali left his show when comedy king graced Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch, where celebrities tackle their trolls and hit back at them for their nasty tweets and comments.

While talking about Ali, Kapil said, "Ali bhai ko main block karna chahunga." When Arbaaz asked him the reason behind it, Kapil said, "Kyunki mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya ke vo gaye kyun?" (Because I could not understand why he left the show)