Throughout his journey of success and failures, stardom and downfall; Kapil Sharma has made many good friends and has even lost many. Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, with whom he used to do Comedy Nights with Kapil, remain the two most talked about friends he lost out on.

Recently, Kapil Sharma graced Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch, where celebrities tackle their trolls and hit back at them for their nasty tweets and comments. While talking about Ali Asgar, Kapil Sharma said, "Ali bhai ko main block karna chahunga." When Arbaaz asked him the reason behind it, Kapil said, "Kyunki mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya ke vo gaye kyun?" (Because I could not understand why he left the show)

In a funny banter, Kapil was also seen telling that sometimes when some people who he has rubbed the wrong way, call him, he makes his wife receive the call.

Kapil Sharma recently graced Arbaaz Khan's chat show Quick Heal Pinch, where he went onto make such startling revelations. Talking about his tweet to PM Modi, Kapil said: "Koi subah uthkar 5 baje PM ko tweet karta hai to seedhi se baat hai, ya to wo bahut dukhi hai ya to usne sharab pee rakhi hai."

In 2016, Kapil Sharma had tweeted to Modi, "I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office." His next tweet was also directed at the PM, he wrote: "Yeh hain aapke achhe din ? @narendramodi."

The show which airs on YouTube focuses on celebs, their social media interactions, trolls and trolling. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Sunny Leone are some of the celebs who have appeared on the show.