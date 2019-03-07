After getting divorced with Malaika Arora in May 2017, Arbaaz Khan has now moved on in life and finally admitted that he is currently dating Italian model, actress, and dancer Giorgia Andriani. It has been about a year since the two have been dating each other and Arbaaz is currently in a happy phase right now. But would he be willing to get back together with his ex-wife Malaika even for work?

There were reports that ex-couple Arbaaz and Malaika were approached to appear together as judges in the upcoming celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye. But when Arbaaz was asked if he was invited to be on the show with Malaika, he told Deccan Chronicle, "Even I have been hearing about it but I don't know where this news is coming from."

However, when Arbaaz was asked if he would work with his ex-wife Malaika in the days to come, he dodged the question and replied, "That's an interesting question. Let's just keep that a secret. I don't wish to answer that right now."

Arbaaz recently launched his new chat show called Pinch which will see celebrities like Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha and Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the couch to discuss about the ghosts of social media. And when Arbaaz was asked if he would invite Malaika on his chat show, he refrained from talking about it yet again.

"I don't want to make any random and stray comments. Different opinions prevail, let's see how it works," Arbaaz said adding that he hasn't even invited his brother Salman Khan as well.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora ended their 18-year-old marriage in 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in May 2017. Malaika was given their son Arhaan's custody and since then he has been living with her. But even being apart, Arbaaz said that he is very close to his son.

"I spend a lot of time with my kid and cater to all the responsibilities. He is not staying with me right now because his mother has the custody but he is always in contact with me and comes over to stay with me. I am a very hands-on father and he is a wonderful boy. He is close to his paternal grandparents and is attached to his maternal relatives as well," Arbaaz said.

While Arbaaz made it clear that his relationship with his 16-year-old son Arhaan is beautiful, it looks like his equation with Malaika has gone sour. And the reason could be none other than her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

It was being reported that Malaika's driver used to leak her private information to Arbaaz's driver about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. After suspecting, Malaika had apparently blasted her driver Mukesh left, right and center and strictly warned him to stop leaking information about her private life to his brother Babloo who is working for Arbaaz Khan. She reportedly got to know that the current topic of discussion in Salman Khan's family is about her impending marriage with Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds of the industry that Arjun and Malaika will enter into wedlock this April according to Chritian rituals. It remains to be seen if the reports turn out to be true.