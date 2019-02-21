When Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora decided to part ways, after almost two decades of being married, it did break a million hearts. While fans secretly hoped for the couple to reunite, the duo soon moved on in their respective lives.

While Arbaaz Khan found love in girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Malaika Arora found solace in the arms of Arjun Kapoor. In a recent interview, Malaika confessed that by being together with Arbaaz even after the two were aware that it wasn't working out, made both of them extremely unhappy. She also recalled that the night before she was to take divorce from him, everyone in the family kept asking both of them if they were sure.

Talking about how their son, Arhaan, accepting the whole thing, Malaika said that with time her son has become far more accepting and flourishing. And not just that, she added that Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now. She also recalled that her son had said to her a few months after the divorce, "Mom, you look happy."

Arjun Kapoor also seems to be trying to get to know and gel along well with Arhaan. Arjun, Malaika and Arhaan were spotted having lunch together a few days back. While Malaika's girl gang has already accepted Arjun into their lives, the Kapoor family too seems to have accepted Malaika into their family. Both Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor have time and again stated that they are happy with whatever Arjun decides for himself.

But, Salman Khan, doesn't seem to have let it go. In fact, there were reports of Salman Khan not being in talking terms with Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. Now, whether Salman is able to accept their relationship in future, remains to be seen.