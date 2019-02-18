Of late, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been busy painting the town red with their romantic affair and there's no denying the fact that their fans are always keen to know more about their dating life. The two often find themselves at the receiving of heavy criticism mainly for their age gap but it looks like Arjun and Malaika are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Recently, Arjun was seen bonding with Malaika's 16-year-old son Arhaan (with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan) on a lunch date at Bandra and the couple didn't shy away from the paparazzi and happily waved at them when the shutterbugs began clicking their photographs. But there was a time when Arjun and Malaika wanted to keep their affair a secret and used to hide from prying eyes.

In 2016, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora ended their 18-year-old marriage as they announced mutual separation to the media citing compatibility issues after months of speculations about their split. They were granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in May 2017 while the custody of their 15-year-old son Arhaan Khan went to Malaika.

Many even cited Malaika's rumoured affair with Arjun Kapoor as one of the reasons behind her separation. During this time, it was also reported that Arjun used to visit Malaika's apartment during the wee hours of the night.

On one hand, Arbaaz was trying hard to save his 21 years old relationship with Malaika, Arjun, on the other hand, had found his new connection with Malaika. And it was reported that the growing closeness between Arjun and Malaika had irked Khan brothers - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan - to a large degree.

And there came a time when Arjun and Malaika had come under the same roof as Sohail and eventually the situation had turned really awkward for the rumoured lovebirds.

According to a report in Spotboye, Arjun, Malaika and Sohail along with a slew of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor had attended an event organised by fashion designer Vikram Phadnis for his Marathi directorial debut Hrudayantar.

As the event was unfolding, Arjun and Malaika were seen engrossed in their conversation. But as soon as Sohail walked into the picture, the couple started acting like strangers. To avoid bumping into Sohail, Arjun quickly stepped out for a smoke and maintained distance from Malaika. Sohail, on the other hand, looked as if he was not in a mood to mingle with them and the rest of the crowd as he took a seat in a corner.

Later, Sohail walked upto Vikram for a quick chat, posed with him for a few photographs and left the venue. His quick exit again brought life into Arjun and Malaika's secretive romance and the two were seen sitting opposite each other throwing coy glances throughout the event.

Fortunately, Sohail was not there to witness Arjun and Malaika's silent coy romance.