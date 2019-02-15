There is no denying the fact that we probably are more invested and interested in celeb life than the celebrities themselves. From their love affairs to their heartbreaks, we fans don't take anything lightly. So, it did come as a huge surprise when Arjun Kapoor hinted on social media that he is still single.

Yes, you read it right. Arjun Kapoor, who has been painting the town red and grabbing headlines every day for his affair with Malaika Arora, wrote on social media that he is single.

He took to Instagram and wrote, "My Valentine's Day partners in crime Bikram & Nandita aka @ranveersingh @priyankachopra have found new partners this valentine !!! Leaving me & @aliabbaszafar behind but tension nahi lene ka Ali bhai because #apnatimeaayega #5yearsofgunday @yrf" (sic)

Though the rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora being more than just good friends kept doing the rounds, it was only after a lot of media prying and prodding that the duo decided to leave subtle hints behind to reveal their relationship.

While Arjun Kapoor always takes up the role of a protective boyfriend whenever they get papped, Malaika can't seem to get over Arjun Kapoor's macho-ism on social media.

While the girl-gang might have included Arjun into their world, Salman Khan is not ready to forgive him. "Arjun first dated Salman's youngest sister Arpita. He broke up with her and became friends with Malaika Arora who was married to Salman's brother Arbaaz. That was when Salman began to get annoyed with Arjun. But the latter convinced Bhai that he would never do anything to hurt the Khan family. But after Malaika's divorce from Arbaaz, her public appearances with Arjun and whispers all around of their impending marriage, Salman is livid," a source close to Salman Khan's family was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.