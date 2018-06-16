It looks like things have turned ugly between Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor. The filmmaker had plans of making the sequels of Wanted and No Entry but nothing was concrete. He apparently wanted Salman Khan to sign Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry but it seems the superstar is quite busy with other projects and is in no mood to dedicate his time to Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor had announced Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry a couple of years ago but Salman Khan recently denied the fact and said that no sequel is happening at this moment. He said that he is quite busy shooting for other projects like Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan after Race 3.

"There is no Wanted or No Entry sequel happening. I'm doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. I want to do something that I instantly like. I take up films only if they excite me immediately. If something is narrated to me and I am like, 'I will tell you tomorrow' or 'I need some time to think', it's never happening," Salman was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

After wrapping up his upcoming Dabangg Tour in the US and Canada, Salman Khan will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat alongside Priyanka Chopra. Then, he will be dedicating his time to Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3 and Sohail Khan's Sher Khan.

When Boney Kapoor was asked about Salman's reaction, he refused to comment and looked quite upset with the superstar.

"You have already heard it from Salman, so you should go with his word. I don't want to comment on this further," Kapoor said.

Now, what could've gone wrong between Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor? Let's wait and watch till the two come out in the open to clear the air on the matter.