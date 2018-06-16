Director Remo D'Souza's Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem has opened to a good total at the box office. The third installment of the Race franchise, which received negative reviews from most of the critics and audience alike, has earned close to Rs 26 crore on the opening day of its release.

In pics: Salman Khan disappoints in Race 3: Hilarious memes go viral on social media

Race 3 was released across 4,200 screens in India on June 15 and the makers of the hit series are looking to cash in on Salman Khan's huge fan following. Audience, especially Salman fans, who bought tickets in bunch, were disappointed after watching the movie. While some said that Race 3 didn't live up to the mark of Race and Race 2, some complained about the lack of suspense in the film as the story was quite predictable.

The Eid festivities may help the film to rake in moolah in the opening weekend but the negative reviews are likely affect the total box office collection. The advance booking has also immensely contributed to Race 3 first day collection and saw upto 60 percent occupancy in the morning shows on Friday while it ran to packed houses in some parts of the country.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Race 3 box office collections. Earlier, he expressed his doubts about the film's success as Race 3 lacks that power. "#Race3 rests on Salman's brawny shoulders... Eid holidays + brand value attached to the film [#Race] are huge plusses... But the biggest of films need a strong foundation [content] to stand tall... Unfortunately, #Race3 lacks that power!" Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Race 3 will definitely score lower than Salman Khan's previous Eid releases but it has now emerged as the biggest opener of 2018 by beating the likes of Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore), and Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore).

While Salman Khan's action thriller will zoom off to Rs 100 crore mark, it will struggle to reach the Rs 200 crore mark or may not even get close to it because of the lack of good content.