Salman Khan's Race 3 is expected to create havoc at the box office. Speculations are being made that the movie will break several box office records of 2018, and will reach close to Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend itself. However, there are less chances that Race 3 will cross Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, let alone surpass the collection of Salman's last film Tiger Zinda Hai.
Race 3 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Expectations are very high from this action thriller as it is already a successful franchise, and Salman's association has made it even bigger.
Nonetheless, there are reasons that the film might not sustain strong enough at the box office to cross Rs 300 crore at the domestic market.
Here are the top 5 reasons why Race 3 is less likely to cross triple century at the Indian box office:
- Unlike most other Salman Khan action movie trailers, the trailer of Race 3 failed to create the expected impact. In fact, it was vehemently trolled, especially for the clichéd dialogues. The trailer of the film certainly disappointed a big section of people, who might prefer to give it a miss.
- Songs generally play a big role in the success of Bollywood films. While songs in the previous two instalments of the franchise were chartbusters, Race 3 songs simply do not match the level. Apart from the song Heeriye, which also is a remake of an old Punjabi track, none of the numbers caught the attention. The song Selfish certainly did hog limelight but for all the wrong reasons. The track was mercilessly mocked for its lyrics.
- People who are fans of the Race franchise and Saif Ali Khan might not feel interested to watch Race 3 as the complete team has been changed. Not just Saif, directors Abbas-Mustan have also been removed, which might kill expectations of many because the two directors were successful in bringing up interesting twists into the plot of the previous two parts. On the other side, Remo D'Souza, who directed Race 3, does not have an impressive track record as a director. Till date, just one of his directorial managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark, and that is ABCD 2. His last venture as a director, A Flying Jatt had badly bombed at the box office.
- Unlike the first two parts, Race 3 does not have much star value apart from Salman. While the previous two installments had actresses like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu and Jacqueline Fernandez, Race 3 has Daisy Shah, who has failed to make a mark in the industry. Although Jacqueline has been retained as one of the female leads in Race 3, she also does not match the popularity level of Katrina or Deepika.
- While well-known actors like Akshay Khanna and John Abraham had played the roles of antagonist in Race and Race 2 respectively, Race 3 will have Freddy Daruwala as the villain, who again is not a match when it comes to popularity of the previous two bad men.