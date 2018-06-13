Salman Khan is back to thrill his fans with an edge of the seat action-thriller Race 3 which is all set to release this Eid on June 15. The advance booking has garnered a huge response and many popular theatres across India and overseas are already becoming housefull thanks to the immense buzz around the movie.

While there is a lot of anticipation among the fans, Salman Khan has a terrific record for his Eid releases at the box office. Films like Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan all went on to become blockbuster hits while Tubelight was the only debacle which he had faced.

And since Race 3 is Salman's first outing of the year 2018, here are all the records it need to break to become the highest grossing film of the first half of the year.

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has already registered a record-breaking deal of Rs 130 crore for the film's satellite rights. Earlier, Aamir Khan held the record for Dangal whose rights were sold for Rs 75 crore.

Race 3 has a tough competitor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat which became the first film of 2018 to cross Rs 300 crore at the box office. Salman Khan starrer has to score the triple century to grab the numero uno position in the list. Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Padmaavat 300.00 2. Avengers: Infinity War 222.69 3. Baaghi 2 165.00 4.Raazi 120.58* 5. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 108.71 6. Raid 101.54 7. PadMan 78.95

The first three days are crucial for any Bollywood to decide its fate whether it will be a hit or flop in today's time. And once again, Race 3 will once again have to compete with Padmaavat to become the highest weekend grossing film of 2018. Padmaavat, which enjoyed an extended weekend (4 days), collected Rs 114 crore at the box office.

It has always been Salman vs Salman at the box office whenever his movies release in theatres. Last year, Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 339.16 crore at the box office and became Salman Khan's highest grossing film ever. To beat this record, Race 3 has to surpass TZH box office collections.

As the advance booking is already on the full swing, the makers of Race 3 are expected to laugh all the way to the bank by witnessing a nitro engine start and set the box office on fire.