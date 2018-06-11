The wait is finally over for Salman Khan's fans. After UAE-GCC, the advance booking of Salman's Eid release Race 3 began on Sunday, June 10, in India.

The advance booking commenced across all the circuits in India on Sunday, but not all the theatres have opened the pre-booking counters. The full-fledged advance booking will open on Tuesday.

Salman's Eid releases open with a good response at the domestic and overseas box office and Race 3 is also expected to have a good start. But the initial pre-booking status shows an average response. The film has four more days to pick up the response and open with a good occupancy across India.

While in India the advance booking has begun on a slow note, in Gulf region it started with a bang. The pre-booking in the UAE started last week.

"#Race3 advance booking in UAE is huge," one user said. "Hoooo hoooo.... #Race3 tickets are getting sold like " Hot Cakes " in #AbuDhabi (UAE). Congratulations team @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial," another user said.

"@BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 all d best as advance booking in #india z opening soon," another added.

Meanwhile, the film is set for a grand release in India during the Eid holidays, as it is the third film in the Race franchise and features Salman. Race 3 is expected to break several records, including the biggest opener of 2018 and biggest opening weekend grosser.

Talking about the action thriller, Salman said, "You will be guessing who is with whom and when that opens up, you go into flashback and understand kisne kiske saath kya game kiya hai (who played with whom). That's also the film's format. This is also different from the previous Race films. It's a whole new movie. I wanted this to be a U-rated film, but we got U/A due to the action scenes."

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 stars Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.