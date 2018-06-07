Salman Khan's Race 3 will release on Friday, June 15, but the advance booking has already picked up a storm in the UAE. Twitter is abuzz with Race 3 advance booking reports in the Arab nation.

The pre-booking counters of the much-awaited third installment in the Race series opened this week in the UAE to an amazing response. It will be released on June 14, a day before its scheduled release in India.

Several social media users have posted the photos of the first-day first show tickets of the Salman-starrer and some even shared photos of the screens showing the first-day occupancy.

"#Race3 advance booking in UAE is huge," one user said. "Hoooo hoooo.... #Race3 tickets are getting sold like " Hot Cakes " in #AbuDhabi (UAE). Congratulations team @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial

@BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 all d best as advance booking in #india z opening soon," another added.

However, in India, the advance booking will open only on Sunday, six days before the release of the film.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 stars Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

The film has generated negative buzz on social media, thanks to the dialogues and the action scenes. It was also in news for shooting multiple endings so that no one except the core team will be made aware of the climax.

"As the climax is the most crucial segment of an action-thriller, it's been said that the makers of Race 3 have shot multiple endings. So that nobody apart from the core team is in the know of the real ending. The entire unit and the crew, too, are unaware of the climax," a leading portal had quoted a source saying.

However, Salman refuted all the rumours and said that just like any other film, Race 3 also has only one climax scene.