Pakistan's ministry of information and broadcasting issued a notification stating that no Indian or foreign films will be screened in the country from two days before Eid to until two weeks after the holidays. This means that Salman Khan's Race 3 will not be released in the country during Eid.

Now the makers of Race 3 are worried that the two-week ban in Pakistan will have an impact on the box office collection. According to Mid-Day, the makers are worried that the film might fall prey to piracy since it will still be released in other countries except for Pakistan.

"If the film is circulated in Pakistan before its official release, it will translate into a big loss for the makers," the tabloid quoted a source as saying.

Every year, during Eid, a big budget Bollywood film gets screened in Pakistan and it records a huge opening at the box office.

Pakistan has banned the release of any foreign films for two weeks to promote the local films during the festive season. Here's what the notice read:

In order to revive and promote local film industry in Pakistan, the Federal Government has decided to put a limited restriction on exhibition/screening of Indian films during the period around Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha. The restriction shall remain in force for two days before and two weeks after Eid days.

"All the importers/distributors of foreign films are requested to restrain from exhibition/screening of Indian films in cinema houses all over the country during the period mentioned above," the letter added.

Race 3 is one of the biggest releases of this year not only in India but also in Pakistan, as Salman enjoys a huge fan following in the neighbouring country as well.

Producer Ramesh Taurani is now working on the film's release in the country on Eid. "International distributors are in touch with the local distributors there and are trying to work out an option that is in the best interest of the film. I hope the film releases as per schedule," the tabloid quoted the producer as saying.

Race 3, starring Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, is directed by Remo D'Souza and will release in India on June 15.