Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is all set to roar at the box office this Friday. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of 2018, and for all the right reasons.
Race 3 is believed to have made the franchise much bigger if not better. After the success of Race and Race 2, the makers decided to rope in Salman into the cast, replacing Saif Ali Khan.
In fact, except Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor, the entire cast of the third part is new. Even, directors Abbas-Mustan have been replaced by Remo D'Souza. All this certainly raised the budget of Race 3, but at the same time added more commercial value to it.
Although the first two parts of the series were both commercially as well as critically successful, Race 3 is certainly going to surpass the two in terms of box office figures, if not the critical acclaim. While Race made a lifetime collection of Rs 61 crore at the Indian box office, Race 2 went ahead with a total earning of Rs 100.45 crore. However, Race 3 will go way beyond these numbers.
Here are top 5 reasons why Race 3 will easily beat Race and Race 2 at the box office battle:
- First, Race 3 features Salman Khan. Although Saif Ali Khan is a well-established actor, Salman's stardom has just added a massive commercial value to Race 3. The superstar has been having a tremendous success rate at the box office, and this film is likely to continue the same. After the overwhelming performance of Tiger Zinda Hai at the commercial circuits, fans are eagerly waiting to see the 'bhai' throw some high-flying kicks and punches in Race 3.
- Race 3 marks the comeback of Bobby Deol, who once upon a time was a sensation. The actor came back in a completely new avatar with an impressive physique. His inclusion to the film will be treated a fresh thing for the viewers.
- The action sequences in Race 3 are much more advanced, giving it a Hollywood touch. Apart from Salman's action sequences, the film will have the two actresses – Daisy Shah and Jacqueline flaunting their acting skills in multiple scenes. Thus Race 3 is filled with glamour as well as style.
- The advance ticket booking of Race 3 witnessed an excellent response. The advance booking trend gave a picture of the kind of frenzy that surrounds the release of the film. It is going to break several box office records on the first weekend itself.
- Race 3 is an Eid release, and this festival has mostly proved to be a success for Salman's films. Apart from just Tubelight, all other Salman's movies that got released on Eid turned out to be major box office hit.