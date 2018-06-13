Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is all set to roar at the box office this Friday. The movie is one of the most anticipated films of 2018, and for all the right reasons.

Race 3 is believed to have made the franchise much bigger if not better. After the success of Race and Race 2, the makers decided to rope in Salman into the cast, replacing Saif Ali Khan.

In fact, except Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor, the entire cast of the third part is new. Even, directors Abbas-Mustan have been replaced by Remo D'Souza. All this certainly raised the budget of Race 3, but at the same time added more commercial value to it.

Although the first two parts of the series were both commercially as well as critically successful, Race 3 is certainly going to surpass the two in terms of box office figures, if not the critical acclaim. While Race made a lifetime collection of Rs 61 crore at the Indian box office, Race 2 went ahead with a total earning of Rs 100.45 crore. However, Race 3 will go way beyond these numbers.

Here are top 5 reasons why Race 3 will easily beat Race and Race 2 at the box office battle: