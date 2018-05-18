The box office fate of Salman Khan's Race 3 film will be decided only after June 15, but looks like the action drama has already entered the profitable zone, thanks to the satellite rights.

According to reports, Race 3 satellite rights has fetched Rs 100 crore, which is around 85 percent of the budget of the movie (Rs 120 crore). If the reports are true then this will make Race 3 one of the profitable films of 2018.

"Big-budget films like Race 3 need to sell off the (satellite and digital) rights at a high cost in order to enter the safe zone," producer Ramesh Taurani told Hindustan Times.

But Race 3 is not the only film that has fetched a profitable amount from the satellite deals. Earlier, Akshay Kumar's Padman with a budget of just Rs 20 crore, earned around Rs 40 crore by selling the satellite rights. This made Padman a 100 percent profitable movie without including the box office collection.

Earlier, there were reports that the producers of Race 3 had turned down a Rs 75 crore deal and were pushing for Rs. 150 crore deal.

"Salman Khan's last outing Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) had earned around Rs 70 crore from the satellite rights, which was said to be the highest price paid for a Bollywood film. With the actor joining the cast of Race 3, Taurani and he are looking at doubling the figure. After a few talks, the duo has decided that they will offer the airing rights at Rs 150 crore," a source told Mid-Day.

Whether or not the film has fetched Rs 100 crore deal by selling the satellite rights, it is sure shot that Race 3 will earn more than the production before the film finishes its first-week run.

Race 3 starring Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem is directed by Remo D'Souza.

Watch the Race 3 trailer here