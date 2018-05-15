The much-awaited Race 3 trailer is finally out. Starring Salman Khan in lead, the movie also features Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqeeb Saleem, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

Ever since the announcement of Race 3 trailer release was made, fans were curious to catch a glimpse of the Salman starrer. The release of the trailer was delayed by some minutes, and that had made them even more restless.

However, the trailer is now out, and the movie promises to offer a high dose of action and twists. Salman obviously plays the central part in the trailer and flaunts his pumped-up body in various scenes.

Playing the character of Sikander, the superstar looks dashing as he carries his own swag all through the trailer. All the other stars, including Jacqueline and Daisy, are also seen having some high-octane action sequences.

However, the trailer of Race 3 doesn't really match up with the expectations. The action sequences are good but fail to make the expected impact due to the unimpressive background score.

Also, there are no dialogues in the trailer that are powerful enough to make you go "wow" about it. In fact, most of the dialogues appear either clichéd or too artificial. After delivering a powerful action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, the trailer of Race 3 appeared somewhat dull.

Anil Kapoor's salt and pepper look is catchy. Daisy and Jacqueline seem to have worked a lot on their action skills. Bobby is just expressionless in most of the frames but has built a good physique. Saqib and Freddy don't have much to do in the trailer.

Nonetheless, the film may have better dialogues, action, and something more to hook the audience. The makers of the movie decided to release the film in 3D and 2D, which may further better the experience.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is the third instalment of the popular franchise. Both the previous films from the series had Saif Ali Khan as the male lead, but this time the makers chose to rope in Salman.

Watch Race 3 trailer here: