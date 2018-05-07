The official trailer of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is yet to be released, but one fake Race 3 trailer video has already garnered over 10 million views on YouTube.

After the first look posters of the movie were out some time ago, fans have eagerly been waiting for its trailer. The immense excitement of fans for the trailer can be ascertained from the fact that "Race 3 trailer" appears as the first search on Google drop-down list when typed "Race 3".

While the official trailer of the action drama is yet to be released, a video titled "Race 3 Trailer | Salman Khan | Bobby Deol | Jacqueline | Pooja Hegde" on YouTube has already received over 10 million views.

The fake Race 3 trailer was uploaded on YouTube months ago on December 7, 2017. The video starts with a race sequence between two supercars and one superbike from the 2004 Hollywood movie Torque. Then it cuts to a scene of Salman Khan from the film Jai Ho.

Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez were also seen in the video as the creator put some scenes of their previous flicks. Although the video has garnered over 10 million views, fans who watched it have for sure disappointed on realizing it's a fake one.

Meanwhile, there are reports claiming that the official Race 3 trailer will be out next week. Some reports had also stated that Salman was not happy with the trailer, and hence changes in it were being made, which caused the delay in its release.

Nonetheless, fans will not have to wait for long now, as the trailer of the movie is most likely to be released by the end of the second week of this month. Apart from Salman, Jacqueline and Daisy, Race 3 also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem in key roles. The film will hit the theatres on June 15.