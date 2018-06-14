Director Remo D'Souza's Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala, has received positive reviews from the audience in the UAE.

Race 3 is the third instalment of the hit franchise. Shiraz Ahmed wrote the script for the movie, while Ramesh S Taurani and Salman Khan bankrolled it under the banners Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.38 hours.

Race 3 story: The movie is a saga of a family that deals in borderline crime, but is ruthless and vindictive to the core. When Shamsher (Anil Kapoor) entrusts Sikandar (Salman Khan) with a high stakes heist along with the family for support. But the family is on the verge of self-destruction after people change their colours.

Analysis: Race 3 is engaging with some amazing twists and turns and its sheer unpredictability will take the audience by surprise. The shocking twist in the climax will take your breath away, say the audience.

Performance: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala have delivered brilliant performances and Salman stands out among all of them, say the ffilmgoers

Technical: Race 3 has brilliant production values. Ayananka Bose's spectacular visuals, stunning background score, high octane actions, punch dialogues, fast guns and car chases, add the film goers.

Race 3 movie review live updates: We bring some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

First Review of #Race3 from UAE Censor Board! @BeingSalmanKhan Steals the Show all the way. The [2 hours, 38 minutes, 30 seconds] of your precious life that you have spent on #Race3 are absolutely worth your while ! Full on Suspense, Thrills & Action ! BLOCKBUSTER !@BeingSalmanKhan Power Packed Performance. @shirazwriter Watertight Story & Screenplay & @remodsouza Fantastic Direction ! BLOCKBUSTER On the whole, #Race3 is a paisa vasool, seeti-maar entertainer. Get ready for a Tsunami called Race 3 at the ticket window. It is sure to rewrite box-office records. #SalmanKhan fans, rejoice. Race 3 is a sure-shot B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R.. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Sharmeen‏ @SharmeenJain

Watched #Race3 with my mom and she was sooo happy after watching it.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Sure-shot-blockbuster Salman all the way @BeingSalmanKhan

Being Adi @iBeing_adi22_

#Race3 review::: e extravagant locations, beautiful locales, the mesmerising songs, the electrifying Chase and sizzling chemistry make for an international movie experience.

Dibyatheself @dibyatheself

#Race3 is totally out and out mass entertainer. Salman khan is back with a bang . All dialogues r just cool and spectacular visual treat till the end, superb high octane actions. No dull moment.. It's an another 300cr film

Sexy Bae‏ @iSexyBae_

#Race3 what a movie!! Just finished. I have tears of love & amazement in my eyes...Salman @BeingSalmanKhan is a super hero! Jacqy was epic❤️

Dr Ejaz Waris‏ @drejazwaris

#RACE3 is a Blockbuster Saga , One of the best from the Super Star himself @BeingSalmanKhan , it has the word SUPER HIT written all it , detailed review later today !!! 5 stars from my side !!! *****

KB‏ @LazyMoviesta