Salman Khan's action thriller Race 3 has finally released in theatres worldwide amidst much anticipation and hype. So far, it is mixed reviews for the movie. Critics, who have watched the film in the morning shows, said that the film fails to win the race.

According to reviewers, the film is watchable only because of Salman and Anil Kapoor. Remo D'Souza's directorial is more about dance moves and not about a real fight. The action sequences are half-baked and leave room for improvement.

Race 3 is the third film in the Race franchise, the first two installments were directed by duo Abbas-Mustan while the third film was helmed by Remo. Apart from a fairly new director, the action thriller also features a whole new cast, except for Anil Kapoor.

Salman, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem play important roles, but have they managed to impress the critics? Well, according to them, only Anil and Salman make the film a watchable movie.

Read all the critics review of Salman Khan's Race 3 below:

Anita Iyer of Khaleej Times said the film fails to win the race. The action scenes look inspired by several Hollywood films and there is no single nail-biting moment in the action-thriller. "Few minutes in the film are enough to make you cringe as you try to make sense of where the film is heading," Anita added.

Sneha May Francis of Masala.com said the film is tough to tolerate. "As the curtain rolls down and a song repeats on loop, you can't help but wonder if the mighty Khan's race to Bollywood glory is slowly fading away," she said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News said that this Salman-starrer is a doomed adventure. "Race 3 splutters to life in bits and parts, but it's a mammoth let-down," she added.

Zoom TV reviewer said the film is filled with twists and turns and has a lot of positive aspects except for the writing part. "The action sequences are better than any you might have seen in a Salman film, even better than Tiger Zinda Hai," the reviewer said.

Divya Pal of CNNews18 said the film is watchable only because of Salman and Anil and a few action scenes, which have been shot in Thailand, Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.