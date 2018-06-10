Saif Ali Khan fans had been disappointed to know that their fave star has been replaced by Salman Khan in Race 3. However, a recent remark by director Remo D'Souza might further upset the fans of the Nawab.

Director Remo has confirmed that there is no reference to Saif in Race 3. The director also said that "there was no need" to include Saif in the movie as all the characters they wanted were already decided.

"There's no reference to Saif in the film. It wasn't that we didn't want him. The script is written with different characters, which is why Ramesh (Taurani) ji approached Salman sir and when he was on board, then it was all done. All the other characters were done so there was no need," Remo told Bollywoodlife.

Saif had been the central part of Race franchise. Cast in Race 2 was changed, but Saif had still remained the main focus. However, Race 3 has been made by a completely different team and cast.

While the first two instalments of the series were directed by Abbas-Mustan, the third part has been helmed by Remo. Nonetheless, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor are the only two stars who have been retained in Race 3.

Apart from Salman, Jacqueline and Anil, the film also features Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The trailer of the film had received a mixed response from the audience.

While some liked it, many others ridiculed it. One dialogue – "our business is our business, none of your business" by Daisy in the movie was widely trolled. Several memes had come up with this dialogue.

Race 3 is slated to be released on June 15.