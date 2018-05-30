Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3 recently released its trailer, which received a mixed response from the audience.

Salman fans went all praises for the trailer, while on the other hand, the trolls made fun of Daisy Shah's introductory 'business' dialogue. The dialogue "our business is our business, none of your business" has become a popular meme.

At the launch of the show Dus Ka Dum, Salman was shown a funny fan-made trailer of Race 3. The actor's reaction to the video was priceless, especially when a young boy in the spoof video tears up his wig and dress to fight villains just like Daisy Shah did in the original trailer.

The amazing fan-made trailer was made by a group of boys from Odisha. The boys used toy cars in the short clip to film action sequence.

Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and it stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem. The film is set to release on June 15, 2018.

Talking about directing Race 3 and his experience in working with Salman, Remo told Showsha, "So far I have made films on education, dance, superhero (A Flying Jatt starring Tiger Shroff) but thriller-suspense is the first time for me though I have always liked watching films in this genre and also wanted to work on it.

"I was the last person to hear the Race 3 script and first tried to understand it as it has a lot of twists and turns. But when I understood the story and the whole concept, I was blown away. But I didn't get much time to prep because after saying yes, I had just one month to go on floors and then I had to assemble such a big cast.

"Both, Salman and Tauraniji were very supportive, they were like the two pillars standing right behind me saying that I should just jump into the project," he added.

On the other hand, Salman's Dus Ka Dum is back on TV after a gap of nine years. It was Salman's very first show on TV.

Check out the hilarious video here: