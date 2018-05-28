Salman Khan's Race 3 ban in Pakistan has not been appreciated by several of his fans in the country, who want the film to release on Eid. Pakistan's ministry of information and broadcasting issued a notification banning Indian and foreign movies from two days before Eid to until two weeks after the holidays.

This move has not gone down well with Salman's fans in Pakistan who were eagerly waiting for the film's release during the festival time. Several fans took to Twitter to slam the move and have even requested the I&B ministry.

Indian and foreign movies were banned, as the country wants to promote the local films during the festival time. However, fans defending Salman's Race 3 said to promote Pakistani films, the makers need to improve the quality of local films to do well at the box office rather than banning the Indian film.

"WE WANT RACE 3 in Pakistan. Why you people always ban Indian movies. We want Salman Khan film In Pakistan. You ban his movies so that your useless movies don't get flop at the box office and people go and see those movies. But mind it we want RACE 3 in Pakistan," user salman khan @ammaraashraf56 said.

"#Race3 banned in #Pakistan on its slated #Eid release NOT because of condemning LOC violations by #India but to promote local Film Industry! So instead of improving the product & quality of films, #Audiences are being restricted with choices available to them? Hopeless!" user Mona Alam @MonaAlamm said.

Meanwhile, not just fans even makers of Race 3 are worried that the delayed release might have an impact on the box office collection of the movie. The makers' biggest worry is that the film might fall prey to piracy.

"If the film is circulated in Pakistan before its official release, it will translate into a big loss for the makers," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the third franchise in the Race series features Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film is slated to release in India on June 15.

Check out Twitter reactions on Race 3's delay release in Pakistan below: