Salman Khan will be back on the small screen with his upcoming show Dus Ka Dum, which will be aired on Sony TV. After entertaining the audience with his gimmicks in Bigg Boss 11, the Dabangg Khan will be seen hosting the popular show which will once again bring you one step closer to the actor.

In the 1-minute 20-second promo, Salman Khan is seen interacting with a contestant on the sets of his new game show. He is seen poking fun at people who try to speak English to impress girls. In his own inimitable style, Salman asks, "Kitne pratishat bhartiya ladke ladkiyon ko impress karne ke chakkar me English jhadte hai (What percentage of Indian men show off in English to impress girls?)."

The promo features young men trying to woo girls with their English which is both hilarious and seems pretty interesting. Salman can also be seen delivering the show's tagline which says, "Jisse zindagi sikhaye, usse kon haraye (There is no one who can beat the person who has learnt from his life experiences)."

The video gives away the hint that the show will see more commoners participating in the challenge than Bollywood celebrities who will be seen making special appearances. And considering the ongoing IPL T20 fever, it looks like the show will air on television after the cricket season is over.

According to reports, Salman will be paid a whopping Rs 78 crore for hosting 26 episodes, which makes it Rs 3 crore per episode. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor is coming back to the game show almost after 10 years and there is no doubt that the actor will once again keep the audience hooked and booked to their television screens.

Like Amitabh Bachchan hosted popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum is likely to be an interactive show which will allow viewers to play along on their mobile phones with the contestants in the studio and win prizes.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to share the promo with his fans.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Remo D'Souza's upcoming directorial Race 3 along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqeeb Salem, Anil Kapoor and others. Recently, the entire Race 3 team headed to Leh Ladakh on Royal Enfield bikes. Their journey was documented in photos and videos which Jacqueline shared it on her Instagram to give a glimpse to her fans. The movie will release this Eid on June 15.