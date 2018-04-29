The Sanjay Dutt biopic will apparently reveal many hidden and untold secrets about the actor's life. Sanju teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt was recently released online and it showed different phases of the actor's life which has been no less than a roller coaster ride of emotions. But one particular scene in which Ranbir is seen slapping Jim Sarbh has kept everyone talking about it.

So, what's interesting about his particular scene?

Well, let us tell you that Jim Sarbh, who impressed everyone with his acting skills in Neerja and Padmaavat, will be seen essaying the role of Salman Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial biopic.

While the movie promises to unfold the secrets of Sanjay Dutt's life, it has made everyone wondering what could've triggered the actor to slap his good friend Salman Khan so hard.

It is a known fact that Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan have been friends for years now and are very close to each other. However, rumors about their friendship turning sour had started making the rounds of the tinsel town ever since Dutt came out of the Yerwada jail after completing his five-year sentence.

According to a report in Spotboye, Salman reportedly advised Dutt when he was out on parole in December 2014 to hire his manager Reshma Shetty to handle his work. But despite hiring Shetty, Sanju didn't get good offers after his release from jail as the team had reportedly hiked his price which producers were reluctant to give in. Later, Sanju confronted Shetty and soon they parted ways.

The entire incident left Salman miffed with Sanju and differences cropped up between the two friends. There were also reports that Dutt and Khan were not on talking terms after the former called the latter arrogant after a heated argument at a party.

When Dutt was asked about his fallout with Khan during a promotional event for his comeback film Bhoomi, he said, "He (Salman Khan) is like a younger brother to me, I really don't understand why people make this an issue, I can't meet him and he can't meet me every day."

His statement gave everyone a hint that the two might have buried their hatchet and became friends again.

And if Dutt had ever slapped Khan in his real life as seen in Sanju teaser, his fans would finally get to know the reason behind it after it will hit the theatres on June 28, this year.

Watch Sanju teaser here: