Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit are going to share screen space after almost 25 years for the movie Kalank. However, some reports are claiming that the actor agreed to be a part of the film on the condition that he won't have any scene with the "Dhak Dhak" girl.

As soon as the announcement of Sanjay and Madhuri coming back together on the big screen was made, fans' excitement has gone through the roof. The craze for seeing them together can be attributed to their past rumored affair.

While it was believed that Sanjay and Madhuri were not on talking terms for quite some time, their nod to come on board for the film suggests the duo has buried the hatchet. However, KRK Box Office on Twitter stated that the Bhoomi actor agreed to join the cast of Kalank on the condition that he and Madhuri will not have any scene together.

"According to our sources, Sanjay Dutt agreed to do #KALANK with the condition that he won't have any scene with Madhuri Dixit. Hope Karan Johar sir will clear the confusion soon! [sic]," KRK Box Office tweeted.

While it cannot be confirmed if the news is true or not, Sanjay and Madhuri certainly had a controversial past. Although they had never admitted to being in a relationship, there were many reports claiming that there was something more than just friendship between them.

Moreover, Madhuri had in the past expressed her affection for the actor in multiple interviews. "Sanju is a fantastic person. He has a loving heart and, in contrast to the widely held view, a good sense of humor. He is the only guy who makes me laugh all the time. He does not play games. He is open and uncomplicated," The Indian Express quoted Madhuri as saying from an old interview.

It was even said that his closeness to the gorgeous actress had led to Sanjay's separation from his first wife Richa. Later, Madhuri had started maintaining distance from him after he was convicted in illegal possession of arms in 1993 Mumbai serial blast case.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see Sanjay and Madhuri reunite after so long in Kalank that also features Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.