Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in Bhoomi (2017) walked out of an interview when the actor was asked about Madhuri Dixit. Sanjay Dutt had reportedly opted out from playing the male lead in Abhishek Varman's next film after he found out that Madhuri Dixit was roped in to do the same film.

For those unaware, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene were paired in many movies in the 80s'. The pair delivered hits like Saajan, Khalnayak, and Thanedaar. Soon rumors were rife that the actors were more than just friends and their affair became a talking point then. However, when Sanjay Dutt was arrested in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Madhuri ended all ties with the actor, ending the whirlwind affair.

Sanjay Dutt was currently seen attending the cricket match held between Bollywood stars and Income Tax officials in Mumbai. When quizzed about the match Sanjay was all exuberant and spoke about the match. However, when a reporter asked him about Madhuri Dixit, the actor got angry and walked away from the interview. Here is the video:

It looks like Sanjay Dutt is not over Madhuri Dixit entirely as he still hints us about how he feels for her. A video from Goa fest 2017 had gone viral in which Sanjay Dutt was asked which actress he wants to marry in an interview, to which he replied, ''Anybody knows Maanayata Dutt? Nobody knows? But...I would like to marry Madhuri Dixit.''

Later in the same interview, he cleared the air by saying that he said that statement as a joke.

Sanjay has been keeping busy with his professional commitments. He recently finished the shooting of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He is also working on another film directed by Girish Malik called Torbaaz also starring Nargis Fakhri. A source close to the actor confirmed, "Sanju is doing another comedy film and he started shooting for it right after he finishes the schedule for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. He is enjoying this new phase and that's probably the reason why is he working non-stop now."

On the other hand, Madhuri will soon start filming Total Dhamaal with Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn.

"I didn't take up too much work earlier because my kids were young. My priority was my family then. It still is, but since my kids have grown up now, I decided to do more work." She said to a leading daily in an interview.