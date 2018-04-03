Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her debut in the Marathi film industry with a light-hearted movie Bucket List. The movie which is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar will be presented by Karan Johar. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, with whom Madhuri was seen in blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Madhuri and Karan both unveiled the poster on their Twitter handle, April 3. The poster shows Madhuri Dixit on a bike with her vibrant smile. The poster is getting a lot of positive response on social media and the comments show that the audience is eagerly waiting for the film. Check out the comments here:

The film is based on a woman who is on the path of self-realization. She spoke about her role in detail with a leading daily: "It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart."

The teaser of the film was launched a while back and was much appreciated by the viewers. In the teaser, Madhuri is playing the role of Madhura Sane who is a perfect wife, mother, and homemaker, but has a bucket list of wishes that she wants to fulfill.

She added: "Marathi cinema is evolving beautifully and it makes me proud to see such incredible stories come alive on screen. I have received many scripts over the years since I was always open to acting in Marathi films. However, no script excited me as much as this one. The moment I heard the story, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it."

Bucket List will be a golden opportunity for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, to make his hold firm in the regional market movies, especially after the Baahubali series. The director-producer took the first step by presenting the magnum opus Bahubali: The beginning (2015). And by presenting the second part Bahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), he made his position stronger. His production house is currently shooting Dhadak which is a remake of 2016's hit Marathi film Sairat. The movie stars Ishaan Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and is slated to release July 6, 2018.