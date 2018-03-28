Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor confirmed a few weeks ago that Madhuri Dixit-Nene will step into the shoes of the Hawa Hawai actress in director Abhishek Varman's yet-to-be-titled film. However, Sanjay Dutt was apparently unhappy with Madhuri coming on board and walked out of the project with the Dhak Dhak girl's entry.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Sanjay Dutt was supposed to share screen with Madhuri in the said film, bringing their super hit jodi on the celluloid after a very long time. But the Munna Bhai actor was not in a mood to star alongside the Tezaab actress because of their past rumored love affair.

It is being said that there was a time when Sanjay and Madhuri were in an intimate relationship after delivering many hit films together. But Madhuri decided to part ways with Sanjay after he was sentenced to jail after he was found guilty under Arms Act.

And now if the latest reports are to be believed, Anil Kapoor has replaced Sanjay Dutt and will be paired with Madhuri Dixit in the film. In the past, Anil and Madhuri have given many stellar hits like Tezaab, Beta, Pukar and Ram Lakhan.

Apart from Anil and Madhuri, the movie, which is being produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, will reportedly also star Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in prominent roles.

This would have been Sridevi's first film with Dharma Productions since Gumrah. Karan Johar had clarified that the movie was not titled as Shiddat after Janhvi's announced the project on Instagram. Sharing a picture of Sridevi and Madhuri together, Janhvi wrote, "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart ...Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film."

The movie will renuite Alia and Varun after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which were also directed by Abhishek Varman.

The movie is a collaborative project between Dharma productions, Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala. Ace designer Manish Malhotra will reportedly design the costumes for the film. The movie is expected to go on floors early next year.