Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and director Remo D'Souza, who recently wrapped up the Sonamarg schedule of their upcoming film Race 3, are headed to Leh and Ladakh to shoot for an upcoming segment.

Salman Khan took Jacqueline Fernandez on a ride on his white Royal Enfield bike, while the other crew members followed them.

Producer Ramesh Taurani and Remo D'Souza also teamed up for a ride all decked up in their biker suits.

The Kick 2 actress, who was riding pillion with Salman on the rider's seat, took out her phone to document her road trip in a video showing breathtaking locales. While Salman was seen wearing a white full sleeves T-shirt, Jacqueline was wearing a high neck white Tee and a black leather jacket. The videos and pictures have found their way on the internet and are going viral now.

Locals, who started clicking their pictures on their phones, were thrilled to see the actors riding through the narrow roads of the valley.

@beingsalmankhan with @jacquelinef143 visited LOC kargil A post shared by sallumar (@sallu_mar) on Apr 26, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Director Remo D'Souza also took to Instagram to share the picture of his Royal Enfield gang and also hinted that the Race 3 trailer will be released soon.

Apart from Salman and Jacqueline, Race 3 also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqeeb Salim in prominent roles. There is a lot of anticipation among their fans who are waiting to see Bhaijaan taking up the villain's character in the film. The movie is slated for release on Eid.