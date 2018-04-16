Jacqueline Fernandez is believed to be single, but the actress was recently spotted with a mystery man that has got the grapevine talking.

Jacqueline was seen laughing with the mystery man. The Race 3 actress seemed to be totally engrossed in a conversation with the man, and completely ignored the paparazzi.

"Jacqueline was listening very intently to him. Normally, when she sees the paparazzi, she stops to wave or pose for them. But then she seemed to give him her undivided attention. And this is the first time Jackkie was seen moving around with him in public. Maybe they're just friends, but it did seem like it's that special someone," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Jacqueline has been linked with a number of men, but her rumored past affair with Sajid Khan was the most-talked about of them all. It was reported that she and the film-maker were planning to tie the knot, but things went sour between them after the sizzling diva's career got a new flight.

Later, she was even linked-up with Salman Khan during the release of their film Kick. However, those eventually turned out to be mere rumors.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is busy shooting for her upcoming big film – Race 3. Starring Salman, the action thriller is likely to give a boost to the actress' career. After a couple of back-to-back flops, Jacqueline finally appears to be choosing the right scripts.

Post the debacle of A Flying Jatt and A Gentleman, the 32-year-old actress was last seen in Judwaa 2 as one of the female leads. The film turned out to be a box office hit.

Now, the actress is all set to appear in Race 3, which is expected to become a huge box office blockbuster.