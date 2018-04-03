Salman Khan's Race 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Even as millions of Salman fans are eagerly waiting for the action flick to release, a few stills from the movie have surfaced online.

In the images, Salman is seen performing some daredevil action stunts on a bike and it definitely has fans excited for the film. The stunts are apparently performed in Liwa, Abu Dhabi, where the entire team of Race 3 is currently shooting.

Going by the photos, one can expect that the Salman Khan-starrer will be high on action sequences. Also, given the fact that the movie has Salman as the main lead, Race 3 should be bigger and better than the previous films of the franchise.

Recently, a behind-the-scenes video and a few pictures of an action sequence of the film shot in Liwa had also surfaced online.

Featuring Salman as the selfless Sikander, Jacqueline Fernandez as the dangerous Jessica, Daisy Shah as the sizzling Sanjana, and Bobby Deol as Salman's main man Yash, the thriller promises to have viewers at the edge of the seat.

Interestingly, the lead pair of the movie, Salman and Jacqueline, are working together for the second time after tasting success with Kick. As the Race franchise has a lot of twists and turns, fans can expect some unexpected spins from the various characters in Race 3.

Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres around Eid 2018 (June 15).