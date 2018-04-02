Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's stardom reached a new high after the success of Padmaavat and looks like even Salman Khan now prefers not to compete with him at the box office.

One of Salman's most awaited projects is Dabangg 3, which was rumored to be released in December 2018. However, according to The Asian Age, Salman has now decided to postpone the release of his film as Ranveer's Simmba is slated to hit the screens around that time.

There were rumors that Salman and Ranveer would have a box office clash this December with their respective releases -- Dabangg 3 and Simmba.

But the publication has reported that the 52-year-old superstar has decided to get his film released around Republic Day 2019, avoiding the big clash. The report also said that Ranveer's performance in Padmaavat and the film's success influenced the decision.

"But after realising that Simmba was being slotted for the week after Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, they decided not to opt for that date and push the film ahead by a month," the report stated.

Although Salman has been having an excellent phase at the box office, Ranveer too is now considered among the most popular actors of Bollywood.

Moreover, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has another upcoming film, Bharat, to work on, and pushing the release date of Dabangg 3 will help the actor to plan things a better way.

Among the last three films of Ranveer, two succeeded in the box office and one flopped. First Bajirao Mastani was a big hit, but his Befikre ended up a flop. But Padmaavat, despite stirring a controversy, became a big blockbuster. Salman also tasted success and failure. While Sultan was a box office winner, Tubelight bombed. But, his recent release, Tiger Zinda Hai, is turning out to be a big hit.

While Salman will next be seen in action thriller Race 3, Ranveer's next film is Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt.