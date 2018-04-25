Salman Khan has been on a tight schedule for the shoot of his upcoming film Race 3, which is being directed by Remo D'Souza. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Currently, Salman and the entire Race 3 team is in Jammu and Kashmir to shoot for the film. The filmmakers have decided to shoot some action shots at the endangered Thajiwas glaciers. Earlier, Anurag Kashyap had faced some problems when his team had reached the glacier without permission to shoot for Manmarziyan.

"Around 10 battery-driven cars have been provided to the Race 3 crew to shoot at Thajiwas glacier. The local line producer, Khawar Jamshed, who has previously facilitated the shooting of films like Rockstar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan in the same area, handles all major Bollywood shoot in Kashmir and has made sure that this one goes smoothly as well," a source close to the development informed the Mumbai Mirror.

The local line producer Jamshed told Mumbai Mirror that the team is shooting at the same place where Salman had earlier shot for his film Bajrangi Bhaijan. Salman had met with all the local people he had befriended during the shoot for Bajrangi Bhaijan.

The Sonamarg-Thajiwas road has been closed for motor vehicles following an order by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in September, 2017.

A research study had showed that the glacier has receded 388 meters over the last century. Motor vehicle emissions coupled with wood burning at tea stalls and restaurants along the road have contributed to the increased levels of pollution in the region, Mumbai Mirror reports.

Salman Khan and team reached Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for the two-day shoot, and were warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.