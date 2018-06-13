Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has reportedly set a record even before the film's release. The film has reportedly become the Bollywood film with the highest ever price of satellite rights.

According to DNA, the satellite rights of Race 3 have been sold at a huge amount of Rs 130 crore. It is apparently the highest ever price of satellite rights for any Bollywood movie till date.

The report stated that considering the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, a big network has collaborated with Salman to seal the deal of Rs 130 crore. With such a whooping sum, the makers of Race 3 have reportedly recovered the production cost even before the release.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is one of the biggest Bollywood releases of this year. After the humongous success of Tiger Zinda Hai, fans are expecting to see another entertaining action thriller from the superstar.

While the Race franchise has always been a popular one, Salman's association has made it even bigger. Apart from Salman, Race 3 also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.

Although the hype around Race 3 is excellent, there are doubts if the movie would be able to perform at the box office as per the expectations. First, the trailer of the film had received mixed response from the viewers. While some liked it, many others ridiculed it. Moreover, the fact that Saif Ali Khan has been removed from the franchise did not go down well with the Nawab fans as Saif has been the central part of the series.

Although it is confirmed that Race 3 will have a huge opening at the box office, it will be interesting to see if it sustains long enough or not.