Sridevi was recently posthumously honoured with Best Actress award for Mom at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony. Her husband Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor received the award on her behalf. And it was perhaps the first time when Janhvi spoke about her mother to the media.

A video from the event has surfaced online in which Boney expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the jury, for honouring Sridevi with the prestigious award.

"We wish she was here with us. She truly deserves it and she has been around for almost 50 years and done almost 300 films. She has always given her best to all her films. Finally, unfortunately after she has left, that she has been awarded with this honour. It is a very proud moment for all of us but sadly she is not around for this proud moment," Boney Kapoor said in a quivering voice.

Later, at the end of the video, Janhvi sister Khushi joined their father and thanked everyone for appreciating her mother's work in the film. She looked visibly nervous while speaking to the media for the very first time.

"I think both of us would like to thank the jury for recognising the hard work, perseverance and dedication that my mother has put into this role. It was very special to her and we are very happy that she is being appreciated for it," Janhvi said. She refused to comment when she was asked whether she was missing her mom.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for her much-awaited debut with Karan Johar's upcoming film Dhadak which also stars Ishaan Khatter, half-brother of Shahid Kapoor. The movie is the official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule featuring newcomers Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dhadak is set to hit the theatres on July 20.