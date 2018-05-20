The events surrounding Sridevi's death and the post-mortem report provided by the Dubai Police which said the legendary actress died due to accidental drowning are still shrouded in a mystery. Ved Bhushan, a retired ACP of Delhi Police, who came up with an opinion that the actress' death looked like a 'planned murder', also brought a new angle to the case and said that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim may have a hand in it.

Bhushan, who visited the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai to probe the incident, believes that Dawood has a stronghold in the United Arab Emirates' city and shares a close relationship with the Dubai prince's family. This could've stopped the Dubai Police from further investigating the matter adding that not even the hotel staff is ready to cooperate with the probe on Sridevi's death.

To clear his suspicion and doubts, the retired ACP of Delhi Police, who runs a private investigation agency, said that he along with his investigation team also visited a hotel in Dubai, owned by Dawood, and stayed there for a night. He is now planning to make file an appeal in the Supreme Court on this investigation so that the death of Sridevi can be re-examined.

According to the retired cop, when he and his investigating team members requested the Dubai Police to handover Sridevi's blood samples, information about how much amount of water was found in her lungs and other information associated with the incident, they denied them access. He said, in the name of documents, they just gave him a copy of Sridevi's post-mortem report.

He further alleged the Dubai Police for their lousy investigation on Sridevi's death and said that they didn't even check the CCTV footages of the hotel room.

He also raised his suspicion on an insurance policy worth Rs 240 crore in Sridevi's name in Oman which could only be encashed if the actress died in Dubai. Singh's lawyer senior advocate Vikas Singh also argued about the same before the Supreme Court while hearing a plea seeking probe into the death of the veteran actress. But the apex court on Friday, May 11, rejected the plea.

Bhushan has claimed that he has collected a lot of evidences to back his theory and will soon reveal the actual reason behind Sridevi's death when the time comes.

"Delhi Police is investigating Sunanda Pushkar's murder case for the past four years and so far, the report of this case is yet to come out. On the other hand, Dubai Police gave a final report within 3-4 days that Sridevi's death was an accidental drowning. This creates a great suspicion in itself. This was a very serious topic and we have reached its investigation. We have a lot of evidence and when the time comes, we will tell the media and the people of India the actual reason of how Sridevi died," Bhushan was quoted as saying by Zee News Hindi Digital.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had raised doubts on Sridevi's death while the investigation was underway. "Let's wait for prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media doesn't appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media & said she died of heart failure," Swamy had told ANI.

Watch retired ACP of Delhi Police talks about the investigation on Sridevi's death here: