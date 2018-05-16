Sridevi's death was ruled as 'accidental drowning' by the Dubai Police but many people had their doubts regarding the cause of death, including petitioner Sunil Singh. Singh had moved the Supreme Court by challenging a Delhi High Court order that rejected his plea seeking probe into the death of the veteran actress.

While the apex court on Friday, May 11, rejected the plea even as senior counsel Vikas Singh raised questions on how could a 5.7-foot tall person drown in a 5.1-foot bathtub.

Now, Ved Bhushan, a retired ACP of Delhi Police who runs a private investigation agency has come up with his opinion that Sridevi's death cannot be labelled as 'accidental drowning' as it looked like a 'planned murder'.

"It's very easy to put some one in bath tub forcefully until victims breathing stops without leaving evidence of crime, and label it as an accidental death. This looks like a planned murder," said Bhushan, who returned from Dubai after conducting his own investigation into Sridevi's death.

The forensic report released by the Dubai police on February 26 after conducting an autopsy said the actress died of accidental drowning. She was found lying unconscious in the bathtub and there were traces of alcohol in her body, the report mentioned.

However, Bhushan slammed the Dubai Police's forensic report. He said: "With all respect towards Dubai law, we were not satisfied with their report on Sridevi's death. We wanted to know what happened exactly. There were many questions left unanswered. We went to Dubai to collect all the facts."

Bhushan visited the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai to probe the incident but wasn't allowed to enter the hotel room where Sridevi had stayed and breathed her last. So he recreated the entire scene in an adjacent room and came to the conclusion that there's some mystery behind it.

He added, "Sridevi died mysteriously and questions need to be answered, some questions posed after her death were relevant and logical. We felt something was hidden."

The initial reports suggested that the veteran actress died of massive cardiac arrest. Later, the Kapoor family was handed over clearance letters to take Sridevi's mortal remains to India for cremation.

Bhushan further questioned the investigation saying, "What's the reason for closing the case. A few hours before, the investigation had been going on but suddenly an announcement was made saying it was closed."

The retired ACP of Delhi Police, who is still investigating the case, strongly believes that Sridevi's death is a probable murder. He said the case required high-level investigation.

