It looks like Bollywood is painting the summer with denim and white this summer! After Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Mahira Khan rocked the casual look at Cannes 2018, late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor brought the summer feels to India as she sported a similar look during her recent outing.

The Dhadak actress proved that she was cool for the summer when she stepped out wearing a white crop top pair flashing her washboard tummy. The 21-year-old paired her short top with a pair of ripped jeans. She made sure her look stood out over others' by sporting a black leather jacket.

Janhvi wore a pair of grey shoes and left her tresses down to complete her look. She sported this look when she visited Prabal Gurung.

Gurung was in the news recently for his Met Gala outfit. He made a "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed creation for Deepika Padukone for the annual event. He designed a scarlet red one-off shoulder gown that featured a thigh-high side slit for the 32-year-old which was loved by many.

Janhvi and Gurung shared pictures of their meet on Instagram. "Felt like home meeting @prabalgurung (can we please take a second to appreciate how cool I felt saying that)," Janhvi wrote.

Boney Kapoor's daughter will mark her film debut in Dhadak opposite Beyond the Clouds actor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. Produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak is a remake of the hit Marathi movie Sairat. The film is directed by Abhishek Varman and is all set to release on July 20.

Several pictures from behind-the-scenes have already got us excited. And Ishaan's remarkable performance in Beyond the Clouds assures us that the movie will be worth a watch!